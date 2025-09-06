Relief as missing girl, 13, is "found safe and well"

A missing 13-year-old girl has now been found “safe and well,” police have confirmed.

Teagan, aged 13, was reported missing after being last seen on Aldham House Lane in the Wombwell area of Barnsley at around 5pm on Friday (September 5, 2025)

South Yorkshire Police launched a public appeal for help to find Teagan.

The force has now confirmed that Teagan has been located.

A spokesperson said: Missing girl Teagan has been found safe and well.

“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”

Anyone wishing to call police can contact them on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.