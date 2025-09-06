Sheffield retro: 27 joyous photos bring the 80s roaring back to life, from forgotten pubs to famous music spot

Published 6th Sep 2025, 07:30 BST

People kick their feet high in the air, as a giant congo line snakes its way across a popular park.

That is just one of the joyous scenes from across Sheffield captured in this retro photo gallery, bringing the 80s back to life.

Forgotten pubs, a legendary music venue, where the Clash famously made their live debut, and one of the city’s most-missed landmarks are among the sights in these evocative black and white pictures.

Fun-runners can be seen limbering up for the Sheffield Marathon, children are shown practising tricks with their yo-yos, and Sheffield United players are pictured celebrating promotion.

This trip down memory lane takes us along famous Sheffield streets like Fargate and The Moor, showing popular shops of the day.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? What do you think was the best thing about 80s life?

If you enjoyed this gallery, you may like these images showing Sheffield during the 80s.

The Slingshots entertain shoppers in Sheffield's Hole in the Road subway in May 1984

1. Hole in the Road

Clive Pickering, Jonathan Pickering, James Cooper, Sarah Cooper, Stephen Pickering and Natalie Pickering perform tricks with their yo-yos in 1989

2. Yo-yos

The courtyard of the Stone House pub, Church Street, Sheffield, in September 1985

3. Stone House

Knud Jensen, landlord of the Brewer on the Bridge, formerly the Lady's Bridge Hotel, on Bridge Street, Sheffield, in November 1980

4. Brewer on the Bridge

