A world champion boxing trainer “betrayed” the principles he had demonstrated with his “life-changing” work in the sport to involve himself in a large-scale cocaine conspiracy responsible for millions of pounds worth of the Class A drug being peddled on the streets.

Through mitigation advanced on his behalf, Andrew Bulcroft - better known professionally as Stefy Bull - sought to claim that he involved himself in the drugs trade due to financial woes brought on by the Covid pandemic and ensuing lockdowns.

But as Judge Peter Hampton sent Bulcroft to begin a decade-long prison sentence, he told him: “I’m afraid in my judgement - that is scant mitigation. Many people and many businesses found themselves in the same position as you, and didn’t decide to involve themselves in peddling Class A drugs to the streets.

“That terrible decision of yours - and it was a decision of yours - has undoubtedly done damage to those who care about you.

“But it also sought to undermine all of that hard work you’ve done in your community.”

Judge Hampton told Bulcroft that he has “betrayed the principles you have previously so well represented” through his involvement in the conspiracy, due to the way drugs “destroy the physical and mental health” of those within the community.

Referring to references submitted on Bulcroft’s behalf, Judge Hampton said it was clear Bulcroft had “changed people’s lives in a positive way,” adding that a former student had “attested” to that.

Judge Hampton said he noted Bulcroft, aged 48, had now admitted his guilt to the author of his pre-sentence report, but added: “The reality is you chanced your arm at trial, just as you chanced your arm in committing these offences. It may well be that you’re used to playing for high stakes in your life, and you played for high stakes when you committed these offences.”

The former professional boxer turned promoter is best known for helping to coach Doncaster-based international fighters Jamie McDonnell; Jason Cunningham; Maxi Hughes and Terri Harper.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Bulcroft, along with his co-accused Benjamin Williams, aged 43, used the Encrochat encrypted phone network to buy significant amounts of cocaine from Christopher and Jonathan McAllister over a five-month period running from January to May 2020.

Andrew Bulcroft and Benjamin Williams have both been jailed for 10 years for their roles in a cocaine conspiracy | SYP

In 2022, Christopher and Jonathan were sentenced to 14 and 20 years, respectively for their roles in the operation, although Jonathan was tried and sentenced in his absence and remains at large.

During a hearing held on September 5, 2025, Judge Hampton said he regarded Bulcroft and Williams to be "middle men," with a significant - but not leading - role, in the conspiracy, which resulted in the streets being flooded with an estimated £10million of the Class A drug, after it was imported from the Netherlands. He said the entire scope of the operation must be considered when sentencing those involved with it, who "support and assist others" with their roles.

He told the court that Bulcroft, of Crane Moore Close, Harlington, Doncaster, had used the Encrochat to communicate with an individual in Spain, yet to be identified, and discussed weights of cocaine costing between £34,000 and £37,000.

Judge Hampton said Bulcroft had “retailed around 5kg of cocaine no doubt to significant financial profit,” while Williams retailed in the “region of two to three kilograms”

Referring to the defendants’ use of the Encrochat encrypted phone network, Judge Peter Hampton told the pair: “It’s obvious you thought that by the use of that system you were untouchable. The fact that you are here now getting sentenced shows you got that very, very badly wrong.”

The court heard how the conspiracy was uncovered after European authorities infiltrated the Encrochat network in June 2020, resulting in numerous drug networks being brought down.

Both defendants were arrested in June 2020, and during a raid of Williams’ home, police found a “hidden safe” located within a “45 outbuilding” on his property.

Inside the safe, officers discovered £84,000 in cash, along with two Rolex watches valued at £29,000, a quantity of cocaine worth an estimated £9,500 and an amount of cannabis valued at £105.

“Both of you had a significant role in the conspiracy, both of you had an expectation of significant financial advantage. That’s obvious from what was found within Mr Williams’ safe,” Judge Hampton said.

Andrew Bulcroft | SYP

Bulcroft was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at the conclusion of a trial in the same court. Williams admitted the offence, along with further charges of possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/possess criminal property.

Williams, of Church Street, Mexborough, also received a 10-year sentence.

Judge Hampton said Williams' claims about his precarious financial situation motivating him to commit the crimes would be treated with the same level of “scant” mitigation as Bulcroft’s.

Responding to suggestions from the defendants’ barristers that he should take the delay in the case reaching court into consideration, Judge Hampton said he regarded the submission to be a “little hollow.”

“If you choose to involve yourself in a conspiracy of this size and complexity, it rings a little hollow if you complain it’s taken a long time to investigate it,” he said.

As he sent both men to begin their stint behind bars, Judge Hampton told the pair: “I’m afraid both you and Mr Williams only have yourself to blame for the decisions you chose to make. You both chose to traffic Class A drugs, and you must be punished.”

“Those who involve themselves with serious criminality must understand that whatever precautions they take, whatever measures they use - and by that I mean with technology such as the Encrochat network - they will be detected by the authorities. And when they are brought before the court they will receive condign punishments.”

Proceeds of crime investigations are now set to get underway to ascertain how much money, and or assets, can be clawed back from the defendants’ ill-gotten gains.

A hearing, under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, is scheduled to take place at the same court in February 2026.

McAllister brothers’ 2022 case

Jonathan McAllister, formerly of Finkle Street Lane, Wortley, Sheffield, was found guilty after a trial of conspiring to import class A drugs, conspiring to supply class A drugs, possessing class B drug ketamine with intent to supply, and possessing cash from the proceeds of crime.

He was sentenced to 20 years of custody in his absence and is being sought by the authorities.

Christopher McAllister, formerly of Spring Gardens, Barnsley, was found guilty of conspiring to import class A drugs, conspiring to supply class A drugs, and possessing cash from the proceeds of crime. He was sentenced to 14 years of custody.