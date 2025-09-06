Sheffield man charged in connection with high value burglaries after series of raids
Sidorjan Lleshi, of Durlstone Drive, Gleadless Sheffield, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to possess criminal property.
Mr Lleshi appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (September 4, 2025), following which he was remanded in custody.
He is next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Friday 12 September.
Mr Lleshi is the sixth person to be charged as part of a wide-ranging investigation into a series of high value burglaries across multiple counties.
A spokesperson from Derbyshire Police said: “More than 30 officers from our force, Cheshire, Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire executed two warrants at properties in Sheffield and Stourbridge on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.”
“Four men and a woman were charged earlier this year as part of the same investigation and are due to appear at Chester Crown Court in January 2026.
“The charges relate to at least 20 burglaries in Derbyshire, Cheshire, Staffordshire, Nottinghamshire, and Cleveland.”