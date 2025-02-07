Reports of ammunition found in toilet block sends Sheffield Magistrates' Court into lockdown

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:58 BST
A Sheffield court was reportedly sent into lockdown after claims of live ammunition being found inside a toilet block, resulting in police being called to the scene and six people being arrested.

The incident took place at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Thursday, February 6, 2025).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “At 11.11am on Thursday (February 6) we responded to reports suspected ammunition had been found inside a toilet block in Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

“Following our arrival, a scene was established and officers carried out thorough searches.

“No firearm or any further ammunition were recovered from inside the building.

“Six people, three men and three women, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and following our enquiries have been eliminated and released with no further action.”

Reports suggest the building was put under lockdown while police carried out ‘thorough searches’.

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that can help officers with their investigation is asked to report to them online, via live chat, or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 228 of February 6, 2025, when you get in touch.

