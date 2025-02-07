A Sheffield court was reportedly sent into lockdown after claims of live ammunition being found inside a toilet block, resulting in police being called to the scene and six people being arrested.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Thursday, February 6, 2025).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “At 11.11am on Thursday (February 6) we responded to reports suspected ammunition had been found inside a toilet block in Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “At 11.11am on Thursday (February 6) we responded to reports suspected ammunition had been found inside a toilet block in Sheffield Magistrates' Court. | 3rd party

“Following our arrival, a scene was established and officers carried out thorough searches.

“No firearm or any further ammunition were recovered from inside the building.

“Six people, three men and three women, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and following our enquiries have been eliminated and released with no further action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports suggest the building was put under lockdown while police carried out ‘thorough searches’.

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that can help officers with their investigation is asked to report to them online, via live chat, or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 228 of February 6, 2025, when you get in touch.