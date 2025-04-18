Missing person Barnsley: New CCTV image taken today in search for Jason, 34, last seen in Kendray
Jason, 34, was last seen at around 10.34pm on Wednesday night (April 16, 2025) in the Gawber area of Barnsley.
Now, a new CCTV image of Jason has been shared by South Yorkshire Police, taken this morning (April 18), around 11.40am, from Neville Avenue in Kendray, Barnsley.
This is now the last confirmed sighting of Jason and officers are greatly concerned for his welfare.
Were you in this area at a similar time and may have seen him?
Jason is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, of slim build and has short dark brown hair.
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101, quoting incident number 1036 of April 16, 2025.
