A new CCTV image taken today of a missing man from Barnsley has been shared in an appeal for help.

Jason, 34, was last seen at around 10.34pm on Wednesday night (April 16, 2025) in the Gawber area of Barnsley.

Jason, 34, was last seen in this CCTV image capture today (April 18) at around 11.40am on Neville Avenue in Kendray, Barnsley. were you in the area? Have you seen him? | SYP

Now, a new CCTV image of Jason has been shared by South Yorkshire Police, taken this morning (April 18), around 11.40am, from Neville Avenue in Kendray, Barnsley.

This is now the last confirmed sighting of Jason and officers are greatly concerned for his welfare.

Were you in this area at a similar time and may have seen him?

Jason is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, of slim build and has short dark brown hair.

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101, quoting incident number 1036 of April 16, 2025.