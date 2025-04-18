Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 80 dogs, two cats and a chicken have been rescued from squalid and “appalling” conditions at a house in Doncaster by stunned police and RSPCA officers.

The animals were discovered in a house in Tickhill, where rooms were covered in filth and excrement, yesterday (Thursday, April 17).

Staggered officers found 78 Springer Spaniels crammed into the house, along with four other dogs being kept in stinking conditions.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Over 80 dogs, two cats and a chicken were found living in appalling conditions in Tickhill in Doncaster.

Stunned police found more than 80 dogs at the property.

“Dog Legislation Officers and the RSPCA entered the property and were immediately taken aback by the smell, the conditions and the volume of animals living inside.

“Working their way around the property the team were met with faeces, filth and round every corner and room, more dogs.

“One by one, officers took the dogs from the property and to safety and counted 78 Springer Spaniels and four other breed dogs.

“Animal cruelty will not be tolerated across South Yorkshire, and we will work with partners to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

The dogs were found living in appalling conditions.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Effective teamwork and strong partnerships between us, the RPSCA and Doncaster City Council allowed us to act on community intelligence that a property was being used to house animals and obtain an emergency warrant from the courts.

“This is not responsible dog ownership; this is cruelty and I am pleased we have been able to intervene and ensure that these dogs receive the care they deserve and hopefully have a bright future ahead of them.”

All the dogs have been taken kennels The investigation into finding those responsible for them is still ongoing.

Anyone who believes they have information that can contribute to enquiries is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 180 of April 17, 2025.

You can also contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre.

Infomation can be reported in confidence without having to leave your details by calling 0800 555 111.