Published 18th Apr 2025, 08:19 BST
Police officers are appealing for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Sheffield.

Janelle, aged 13, was last seen in the Stocksbridge area of the city at 11am Thursday, April 17.

Janelle, 13, has been reported missing. She was last seen in Stocksbridge at 11am on Friday, April 17 | SYP

South Yorkshire Police said she has not been seen or heard from since.

Janelle was last seen wearing black leggings and a black denim jacket.

An SYP spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Janelle’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be? If you can help, you can pass information to police through our online portal or by calling 101.”

Quote incident number 974 of April 17 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/GrtU8

