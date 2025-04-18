Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Classic police work by a pair of PCSOs in Rotherham has led to the arrest of an alleged 13-year-old bike thief.

On April 12, South Yorkshire Police received a 999 call from the parents of an 11-year-odl boy who reported that he had been threatened by a teenager and then had his bike stolen in North Anston.

Soon after, the force also received a report of a teenager allegedly threatening children in a nearby park.

Two PCSOs [Police Community Support Officers] from Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team were in the area and waited with the victims until response officers attended.

In a statement today, SYP says over the following hour, the PCSOs worked “tirelessly” using their knowledge of the local community to identify a potential suspect.

Following unsuccessful arrest attempts, the PCSOs remained in the area as part of their usual patrols.

A short time later, a boy who matched the description of the alleged suspect was sighted by the pair - leading to response officers re-attending and detaining the individual.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Rotherham South NPT Inspector Darren Birley said:

"Our Police Community Support Officers continue to provide a vital service for the people of Rotherham and the wider South Yorkshire communities.

"They do an exceptional job - getting to know the people within our local communities and the problems affecting them.”