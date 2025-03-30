Morthen Road: 17-year-old passenger in Rotherham bike crash sadly dies as police search for witnesses
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are urging witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward over the fatal crash at 10.12am on Thursday (March 27) on Morthen Road in Thurcroft, Rotherham.
Officers arrived at the scene on Thursday to find a black Yamaha motorbike had been in a collision with a silver Peugeot and a grey Land Rover.
It is believed that the rider of the motorcycle was travelling from Thurcroft in the direction of Wickersley when it has attempted an overtake and collided with the Peugeot.
Sadly, the rider’s passenger, a 17-year-old boy, has now died in hospital.
The rider of the bike, a 20-year-old man, remains in care.
It comes as south Yorkshire Police have urged residents not to speculate over the crash, and have specifically clarified they were “not pursuing” the bike at the time.
Serious Collisions Sergeant John Taylor said: "We are aware of online speculation around the circumstances of the crash. Officers were in the area on a pre-planned operation, and had seen the motorbike, but it was not being pursued at the time of the collision.
“We are now keen to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help. If you witnessed the collision or the motorcycle prior to the collision, or have footage that can assist our inquiry, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 264 of March 27, 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.