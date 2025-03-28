Morthen Road: Teenager and young man fighting for life following horror crash
At 10.12am police attended an incident at Morthen Road - in the Thurcroft area of Rotherham - where they found a Yamaha motorbike had been in a collision with a silver Peugeot and a grey Land Rover.
The road was closed for a number of hours while police officers worked at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The rider of the bike, a 20-year-old man, and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were taken to hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries which are currently being described as life threatening.
No other injuries have been reported and the road was fully reopened at 6.20pm.
Roads Policing Group Inspector, Matt Collings, said: "We are aware of some online speculation around the circumstances of the crash.
“Officers were in the area on a pre-planned operation, and had seen the motorbike, but it was not being pursued at the time of the collision.
"An investigation is ongoing and I would urge anyone with any information which could help us to report online or call 101, quoting incident number 264 of 27 March 2025."
