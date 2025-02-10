Devastated loved ones have paid tribute to a great grandmother, who died after a tragic collision with a van while she was out walking.

The woman who died after the incident, which happened on Woodhouse Green in Thurcroft, has now been named as Elaine Hodgson, who was an 84 year old mum, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.

She was a retired former nurse who spent 45 years working in the profession.

Her family has today issued a statement in tribute to her.

Elaine Hodgson was a retired nurse.

They said: “Our Mum, grandma and great grandma, was an exceptional and strong-minded individual who dedicated 45 years of her life to nursing.

“Throughout her career, she cared for countless patients, offering her expertise and compassion through both challenging and difficult times.

“Her commitment to her family and friends, particularly her great-grandchildren, was unwavering and unquestionable, reflecting her profound love and devotion for them.”

South Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate the collision, which happened on Wednesday, January 22, and an appeal for information is ongoing.

Police had been called to the scene at 8.02pm, after being told that a pedestrian and a silver Ford Transit van had been involved in a collision.

Elaine was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she sadly later died.

They said today: ”Our investigation is on-going, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam or CCTV footage and maybe able to assist us with our enquiries.

“You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 881 of 22 January 2025.

Dashcam and CCTV footage can be submitted to here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-death-of-elderly-woman-in-rotherham-collision

You can also report information online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

You can also contact police by calling 101.

However you get in touch, police ask that you quote incident number 881 of January 22, 2025.

You can also provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or logging onto its website.