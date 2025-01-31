Almost 150 new council homes to be acquired across three sites in Rotherham
At a cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday, February 10, RMBC is expected to approve the purchase of homes across three new schemes.
Further information about the location and types of properties has not been made publicly available, as it involves financial details that could affect the business or financial interests of the involved parties.
A report to cabinet outlines 163 homes originally planned for development which will not be moving forward.
Among the sites are locations in East Herringthorpe, Thurcroft, and West Melton, which were all part of previously proposed small site clusters, and have been deemed too constrained for development.
Three additional sites have been removed from the programme due to challenges such as unresolved property access issues, encroachments, and active commercial tenants that make development by the planned deadline of March 2026 unlikely. Furthermore, a site in South Anston was also removed after it was determined that the development would incur high abnormal costs, making it financially unviable.
Councillor Sarah Allen, cabinet member for housing, said: “In 2018 we made a commitment to support our residents with their housing needs by providing more affordable and high-quality council homes for local people to rent.
“Seven years on, we are proud that we have been able to offer a range of properties either through social housing, private sale or shared ownership.
“However, with over 7,200 households currently on our housing register and the level of demand continuing to rise, it’s vital we continue to work at pace to ensure more residents have a safe, secure place to call home.”
