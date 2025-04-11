Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new photo has been released of a missing woman from Sheffield who has not been seen in near 24 hours.

Bethany was last seen in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield at 2.40pm on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

South Yorkshire Police has launched a public appeal for help to find her.

They note that Bethany “may not be wearing shoes” and have today released a new photo of her.

A spokesperson said: “She is described as white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall and with short mousey coloured hair.

“She is described as white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall and with short mousey coloured hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and light coloured trousers, as in the image attached, and is thought to not be wearing shoes.”

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Bethany's welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where she is, may have seen her, or have spoken to her recently to come forward.

Have you seen Bethany? Do you have information that could help officers?

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 501 of April 10, 2025, when you get in touch.