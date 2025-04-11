Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who broke into a woman’s home but fled when they realised her partner was home is wanted by police.

Police were called today (April 11) about a frightening incident that took place on Spalton Road, Rawmarsh, in the early hours of Thursday.

A man reportedly broke into a woman's home in Spalton Road, Rawmarsh, in the early hours of April 10, but was chased off by the woman's partner. | Google Maps

It is reported that at 1am on April 10 a man entered a house via the back door.

An account of the incident from the victim that has gone viral online claims once the man was inside he approached a woman in the flat while “smirking.”

However, the woman’s partner was also in the house, and when he ran to confront the alleged intruder, the stranger fled the scene.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

