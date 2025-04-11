Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are hunting three masked men who reportedly broke into a woman’s home and threatened her in a bid to steal jewellery.

The robbery in broad daylight took place shortly before 4.30pm on April 9 in Goodwin Crescent, in Swinton, Rotherham.

Three masked men are wanted by South Yorkshire Police after breaking into a woman's home on Goodwin Crescent in Swinton, Rotherham, where they threatened her with a knife and stole several valuable items. | Google Maps

South Yorkshire Police says three men wearing balaclavas entered a property and threatened a woman living there. One of the men is reported to have had a knife.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was not injured during the incident.

A number of valuable items were stolen, reportedly including a 26mm Rolex Pearl Datejust, several pairs of luxury brand shoes, and jewellery.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 651 of April 9, 2025.

