Sheffield walks: The 11 best places for Sheffield spring walks, as route named among best in UK

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:37 BST

With the warm weather, we’ve compiled a list of the best walks in Sheffield to help you make the most of the sun, as one popular route near the city is named among the best in the UK

Recently, Damflask Reservoir Circular was rated the third most family-friendly walk in all the UK, and the only in the top five to be outside of Scotland.

The list was compiled by outdoor clothing and equipment shop Millets, who aimed to find the most accessible routes across the UK for adventurous families.

Covering around 5.3km of the Peak District reservoirs, it’s expected that the relatively easy Damflask route will take around an hour and 15 minutes to complete.

But reporters at The Star have been exploring the Sheffield area scenery and compiled a list of some of the other excellent routes that didn’t make Millets’ list.

Find Millets’ full list here: https://www.millets.co.uk/blog/accessible-adventures

Damflask Reservoir Circular has been identified as one of the most family-friendly trails across the UK - but there are plenty of other places nearby for those wishing to get out in the warm weather.

1. Damflask Reservoir Circular

Rivelin and Redmires Walk is a 5.2 miles loop. This route begins at the free car park at Rivelin Dams (S6 6GH). Alternative parking is available at the public and free Redmires Plantations Car Park, S10 4QZ (this is not owned or managed by Yorkshire Water). The route takes you to Redmires Reservoirs via Wyming Brook Nature Reserve before then coming back again via the scenic route. This journey has a wonderfully varied mixture of stunning scenery, including fields, moorland, woodland and riverside paths.

2. Rivelin and Redmires

Wyming Brook and Rivelin Reservoir is a 3.9 miles loop. Starting from Wyming Nature Reserve Car Park. It is a magnificent waterside and moorland walk. Once used as a part of the hunting and hawking grounds of Rivelin Chase, Wyming Brook’s streams, crags and sweet smelling pines are now protected as a valuable home to wildlife.

3. Wyming Brook and Rivelin Reservoir

Padley Gorge Circular is a 5.9 mile loop. This is a great walk in the Peak District and takes in many highlights without having to hike too many miles! Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on lead. Circular walk begins by parking at the Fox House Inn near the Longshaw Estate. Head for the Longshaw Lodge to begin the walk. This is a lovely, moderate walk along Padley Gorge, which later offers stunning views of the valley that are not to be missed.

4. Padley Gorge

