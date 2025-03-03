Missing woman Barnsley: Appeal for help to find Alexandra, 27, now missing for over 48 hours

A 27-year-old woman from Barnsley who was last seen on Saturday morning has now been missing for over 48 hours.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for help to find Alexandra, who was reported missing on Sunday, March 2 after she failed to return home.

Have you seen Alexandra? The 27-year-old was last seen in the Barnsley area at 7am on March 2. Anyone with information should contacted South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 167 of March 2, 2025, when you get in touch.Have you seen Alexandra? The 27-year-old was last seen in the Barnsley area at 7am on March 2. Anyone with information should contacted South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 167 of March 2, 2025, when you get in touch.
The 27-year-old was last seen on at 7am on March 1 in the Barnsley area.

She is described as a white woman, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair, usually tied in a top knot.

She was last seen wearing grey pyjama trousers and a black puffer jacket. She has links to Barnsley town centre, Monk Bretton, and Lundwood.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Alexandra’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen Alexandra? Do you know where she might be?

Anyone with information should contacted South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 167 of March 2, 2025, when you get in touch.

