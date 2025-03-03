A 27-year-old woman from Barnsley who was last seen on Saturday morning has now been missing for over 48 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for help to find Alexandra, who was reported missing on Sunday, March 2 after she failed to return home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you seen Alexandra? The 27-year-old was last seen in the Barnsley area at 7am on March 2. Anyone with information should contacted South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 167 of March 2, 2025, when you get in touch. | SYP

The 27-year-old was last seen on at 7am on March 1 in the Barnsley area.

She is described as a white woman, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair, usually tied in a top knot.

She was last seen wearing grey pyjama trousers and a black puffer jacket. She has links to Barnsley town centre, Monk Bretton, and Lundwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Alexandra’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen Alexandra? Do you know where she might be?

Anyone with information should contacted South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 167 of March 2, 2025, when you get in touch.