Barnsley police incident: Woman seriously injured after early hours police incident in Barnsley town centre
Emergency Services were sent Wellington Street near Barnsley town centre, in the early hours of this morning.
South Yorkshire Police said there were concerned over the safety of a woman at the location, and officers closed the road while they and other services dealt with the situation.
Police told The Star: “We were called at 3.40am today (Monday 3 March) to reports of concern for the safety of a woman on Wellington Street, Barnsley.
“Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.
“The road was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.”
It had been reported earlier today that the A628, West Way, in Barnsley, had been closed in both directions from Racecommon Road, at Town End Roundabout, to Wellington Street.
