The emergency services are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, involving at least three vehicles, which has led to road closures affecting the M1 in Sheffield this afternoon.

The crash took place on the A616, near to the Westwood roundabout at Tankersley, Barnsley earlier today (Sunday, March 2, 2025), with disruption caused by the incident first reported at approximately 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for National Highways said a few moments ago: “The A616 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between M1 J35A (Hood Hill) and A61 (Tankersley) due to a collision involving at least 3 cars.

The crash took place on the A616, near to the Westwood roundabout at Tankersley, Barnsley earlier today (Sunday, March 3, 2025), with disruption caused by the incident first reported at approximately 12.30pm | Google/Adobe

“Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police are in attendance.

“There is no approved diversion within that location, road users are advised to consider using the M1 and A61. “

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.