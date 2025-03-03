Barnsley police incident: West Way reported closed due to 'police incident'
A major South Yorkshire road is reported to have been closed this morning because of a police incident.
The organisation said: “Road closed due to police incident on A628 West Way both ways from Racecommon Road (Town End Roundabout) to Wellington Street.”
They said sensors indicated that the road is now closed in both directions.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for details.
West Way is one of the major routes near the centre of Barnsley.
