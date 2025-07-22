Missing person Barnsley: Police appeal for help to find Mark, 37, last seen in Athersley on Monday

Police are asking for help to find a missing 37-year-old man from Barnsley who has not been seen since yesterday morning.

Mark, pictured, was last seen at 10.30am on Monday (July 21) in the Athersley area.

Have you seen Mark? The 37-year-old was last seen at 10.30am on Monday, July 21, in the Athersley area | SYP

Mark is white, 5ft 11ins tall, of a slim build with dark hair and tanned skin. He was last seen wearing a white and grey Nike jacket, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with a red stripe and grey Nike trainers.

Mark has the tattoo of a tiger on his left hand and the names Lacie, Dylan, Mickey Mouse and a football on his right hand.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Mark's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him, Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police through SYP’s online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 934 of July 21 when you get in touch.

