Sheffield retro: 23 mystery photos show city in the 60s and 70s, from schools to factory floor

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 06:45 BST

How many of the faces and places in these mystery black and white photos taken around Sheffield do you recognise?

All the pictures were taken in Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s. But the locations or the people pictured are unidentified, and your help is needed to name them.

The photos include old schools, a bustling department store, children playing on the street, and factories around the city.

In some cases very little is known about the photos, while in others the area has been identified but the street name remains a mystery.

In one image, a boy can be seen peering over a wall, with a row of houses behind him.

In another, children are pictured playing among the rubble, with a steelworks looming in the background.

And in a third, a group of buffer girls are seen bringing out the shine on forks at an unidentified factory in Sheffield.

The children pictured in this retro photo gallery may well now have children, or grandchildren, of their own.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield, which is seeking help from the public to identify the people and locations shown.

Do these images bring back any memories for you of Sheffield during the 1960s or 70s? Let us know in the comments section.

A classroom at an unidfentified school in Sheffield, shown during the 1960s or 70s. Do you know the school pictured?

1. In the classroom

A classroom at an unidfentified school in Sheffield, shown during the 1960s or 70s. Do you know the school pictured? | Picture Sheffield/Photofinishers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Photofinishers Ltd

Children are seen here playing among the rubble in Attercliffe, near the junction of Leeds Road and Attercliffe Common, with Brown Bayleys steelworks in the background, in September 1965. But do you recognise the street pictured?

2. Playing among the rubble

Children are seen here playing among the rubble in Attercliffe, near the junction of Leeds Road and Attercliffe Common, with Brown Bayleys steelworks in the background, in September 1965. But do you recognise the street pictured? | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

A child plays among the dereliction in this photo from an unidentified area of Sheffield, with smoke spewing from a chimney tower in the background, during the 1960s or 70s. Do you recognise where this picture was taken?

3. Playing among the dereliction

A child plays among the dereliction in this photo from an unidentified area of Sheffield, with smoke spewing from a chimney tower in the background, during the 1960s or 70s. Do you recognise where this picture was taken? | Picture Sheffield/James Leslie Frederick Kellie Photo: Picture Sheffield/James Leslie Frederick Kellie

Customers inside a Sheffield department store some time during the 1960s or 70s. Do you know the name of the shop pictured?

4. Department store

Customers inside a Sheffield department store some time during the 1960s or 70s. Do you know the name of the shop pictured? | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

