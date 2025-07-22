All the pictures were taken in Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s. But the locations or the people pictured are unidentified, and your help is needed to name them.

The photos include old schools, a bustling department store, children playing on the street, and factories around the city.

In some cases very little is known about the photos, while in others the area has been identified but the street name remains a mystery.

In one image, a boy can be seen peering over a wall, with a row of houses behind him.

In another, children are pictured playing among the rubble, with a steelworks looming in the background.

And in a third, a group of buffer girls are seen bringing out the shine on forks at an unidentified factory in Sheffield.

The children pictured in this retro photo gallery may well now have children, or grandchildren, of their own.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield, which is seeking help from the public to identify the people and locations shown.

1 . In the classroom A classroom at an unidfentified school in Sheffield, shown during the 1960s or 70s. Do you know the school pictured? | Picture Sheffield/Photofinishers Ltd

2 . Playing among the rubble Children are seen here playing among the rubble in Attercliffe, near the junction of Leeds Road and Attercliffe Common, with Brown Bayleys steelworks in the background, in September 1965. But do you recognise the street pictured? | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3 . Playing among the dereliction A child plays among the dereliction in this photo from an unidentified area of Sheffield, with smoke spewing from a chimney tower in the background, during the 1960s or 70s. Do you recognise where this picture was taken? | Picture Sheffield/James Leslie Frederick Kellie