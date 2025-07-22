4 . Crookes Valley Road

Police released a CCTV image of man officers would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Sheffield. They are investigating reports of a woman being followed while running along Crookes Valley Road. At around 6.45am on Thursday 5 June, it is reported that a man followed a woman and made sexualised comments towards her. Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation. The man in the image is described as Black, in his late 20s to early 30s, of medium build, around 5ft 7in tall and with short black hair. He is pictured wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack. Quote incident number 448 of 5 June 2025 Photo: SYP | SYP Photo: SYP