Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing police investigation in Sheffield or South Yorkshire, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or online, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
1. Caught on camera
2. Owler Lane
Police released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported robbery in Sheffield.
It is reported that at 7am on Saturday 31 May, a 58-year-old man was assaulted and had his phone stolen at Owler Lane. The victim received minor injuries as a result of the incident.
Officers are investigating and are now keen to identify the man in this CCTV image as he may be able to help with enquiries.
The man is described as white, in his 50s, around 6ft tall, of a medium build, greying hair and a beard.
3. Doncaster
Police released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported robbery in Doncaster.
At 2.45am on Sunday 25 May, it is reported that a man entered the Jet Garage on Station Road by kicking the lock open.
It is then alleged that he took the shop worker’s mobile phone while he was preventing him from entering the store, before fleeing.
Officers have conducted a number of enquiries, including CCTV trawls, and we are now releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he hold vital information that could help with their investigation.
4. Crookes Valley Road
Police released a CCTV image of man officers would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Sheffield.
They are investigating reports of a woman being followed while running along Crookes Valley Road. At around 6.45am on Thursday 5 June, it is reported that a man followed a woman and made sexualised comments towards her.
Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation.
The man in the image is described as Black, in his late 20s to early 30s, of medium build, around 5ft 7in tall and with short black hair. He is pictured wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack.
Quote incident number 448 of 5 June 2025
