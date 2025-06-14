Michael was last seen shortly after 5pm on Monday, May 19, 2025 walking past the Esso garage and Sainsbury’s on Ecclesall Road, away from the city centre and in the direction of Ecclesall Road South | Submit

Police are now asking for members of the public to send in dashcam footage in the search for a missing Sheffield man, who was last seen almost four weeks ago.

Michael was last seen shortly after 5pm on Monday, May 19, 2025 walking past the Esso garage and Sainsbury’s on Ecclesall Road, away from the city centre and in the direction of Ecclesall Road South.

In a renewed public appeal issued today (Saturday, June 14, 2025), South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for “those with dashcam and CCTV footage from the area where he was last seen to come forward.”

A force spokesperson said: “Officers have investigated numerous lines of enquiry in the search for Michael, including checking CCTV along Ecclesall Road, visiting addresses where they believed Michael may have been staying, speaking to family members, and examining phone records.

“Sadly, Michael has not yet been found and officers are becoming increasing concerned his welfare.”

They added: “Michael is a white man, with short hair, and he was last seen wearing a burgundy top, green zip-up hoodie, jeans, and black rimmed glasses, and carrying a white carrier bag.

“The CCTV image shows Michael as he was last seen.”

If you have CCTV or dashcam footage from Ecclesall Road from the time around 5pm on May 19, 2025, please check it as it may provide valuable information on Michael’s movements after that time.

Members of the public are asked to submit dashcam and CCTV footage here: https://orlo.uk/5o3rr

You can also get in touch by contacting police on 101 or reporting information online via their portal: https://orlo.uk/BGvRw

Please quote incident number 346 of May 27, 2025 when you get in touch.