A search has been mounted to find a missing man last seen on a major Sheffield road over a fortnight ago, as police grow “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

54-year-old Michael was last seen on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield shortly after 5pm on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to find him.

54-year-old Michael was last seen on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield shortly after 5pm on Monday, May 19, 2025 | SYP

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Michael is described as a white man, of an average build, with short hair.

“He was last seen wearing a burgundy top, green zip-up hoodie, jeans, and black rimmed glasses, and carrying a white carrier bag.

“The CCTV image attached shows Michael as he was last seen.

“Officers are becoming increasing concerned for Michael’s welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has heard from him or who knows where he may be staying.”

“If you see Michael or have information that could help us to find him, please get in touch.”

You can get in touch with police via their online portal here: https://orlo.uk/KDOuQ

Alternatively, you can also call the force on 101.

Please quote incident number 346 of May 27, 2025 when you get in touch.

Always call 999 in an emergency.