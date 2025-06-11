Michael: Concerned police mount search for missing man last seen on major Sheffield road over a fortnight ago

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 08:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A search has been mounted to find a missing man last seen on a major Sheffield road over a fortnight ago, as police grow “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

54-year-old Michael was last seen on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield shortly after 5pm on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to find him.

54-year-old Michael was last seen on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield shortly after 5pm on Monday, May 19, 202554-year-old Michael was last seen on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield shortly after 5pm on Monday, May 19, 2025
54-year-old Michael was last seen on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield shortly after 5pm on Monday, May 19, 2025 | SYP

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Michael is described as a white man, of an average build, with short hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was last seen wearing a burgundy top, green zip-up hoodie, jeans, and black rimmed glasses, and carrying a white carrier bag.

“The CCTV image attached shows Michael as he was last seen.

“Officers are becoming increasing concerned for Michael’s welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has heard from him or who knows where he may be staying.”

Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.

“If you see Michael or have information that could help us to find him, please get in touch.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can get in touch with police via their online portal here: https://orlo.uk/KDOuQ

Alternatively, you can also call the force on 101.

Please quote incident number 346 of May 27, 2025 when you get in touch.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:PoliceSheffieldEcclesall RoadSouth YorkshireCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice