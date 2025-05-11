Greening the grey streets of South West Sheffield

A local community organisation has raised over £200,000 in the last four years to plant more than 300 new street trees

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nether Edge and Sharrow Sustainable Transformation (NESST), has raised over £200,000 of funds for, and coordinated the planting of, more than 300 new street trees in south west Sheffield, over the last four winters.

The majority of the trees planted are on roads which had no street trees on them, prior to 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NESST are particularly proud of the 82 street trees planted in the canopy cover deprived areas of Highfield and Lowfield.

Some of the new street trees planted on Hill Street

NESST has been able to achieve this success as a result of successful partnership working with Sheffield City Council and its highway contractor Amey.

The work continues, with NESST keen to work with individual residents and local companies to continue the work to increase canopy cover, in order to increase biodiversity and mitigate the extreme high temperatures that climate change will bring in future summers.

Join NESST between 10am and 12noon on Thursday, May 22 as they celebrate this fantastic achievement. We will be showing off some of the new trees and leading a short guided walk. Meet at the junction of Hill Street and Woodhead Road in Highfield at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nether Edge and Sharrow Sustainable Transformation (NESST) is a local environmental group based in South West Sheffield, with a membership of over 510 members. It covers the neighbourhoods of Nether Edge, Sharrow, Sharrow Vale, Carter Knowle, Highfield and Lowfield.

Where all the new trees have been planted

In its five years of existence, NESST has already achieved a lot, including:

Partnering with Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust to:

Plant over 500 Buckthorn whips across Sheffield, to provide habitat for the locally scarce Brimstone butterfly.

Plant over 100 Dutch Elm Disease resistant elm trees across Sheffield, to help the nationally rare White Letter Hairstreak butterfly.

Erecting over 100 specially designed nest boxes to support two declining bird species, the Swift and the House Sparrow.

Developing a number of neglected green spaces to make them more biodiverse.

Coordinating sufficient funding in order to plant over 300 street trees within the NESST area, the first increase in street tree numbers in Sheffield since the 1970s.

Of the 320 street trees already planted, 289 (90%) are on roads with no street trees previously. This is mainly because NESST has been able to raise funds to be able to subsidise the cost of planting trees on such uncanopied roads.

Paul Selby, the Chairperson of NESST says: “None of our efforts to plant over 300 street trees would have been possible without the collaborative support of Sheffield City Council or Amey. After the conflict with them about street trees between 2013 and 2018, I became a Sheffield Street Tree Partnership Group member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We worked together between 2020 and 2022 to trial a new process that allows residents and community groups to fund additional street trees, and that has led to a 14.5% increase in the street tree canopy cover in the NESST area of Sheffield.”

This has resulted in Sheffield becoming part of the Trees for Streets initiative, launched in Sheffield in May 2023.

Paul continues: “I was one of the biggest critics of Sheffield City Council during the street tree conflict. However, all credit to them and Amey for working in partnership to trial, problem solve, and finalise this city-wide scheme.

"It just shows that good can come out of the bad, and all involved in making this happen should be praised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been able to support the planting of so many street trees on roads without street trees previously. Particularly so in relation to the 82 street trees planted in the canopy cover deprived areas of Highfield and Lowfield.

"That means many more residents in Sheffield will be able to benefit from the academically proven ecosystem, biodiversity and mental health positives that street trees provide.”

Over four winters, NESST has been able to coordinate funding for the planting of 320 street trees within the area of south west Sheffield that it covers.

That has included successfully winning over £80,000 of Grant funding from both the Forestry Commission Urban Tree Challenge Fund; and the Aviva Wild Isles Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also involved NESST raising over £60,000 of funds from its members to be able to 50% subsidise trees on roads where individuals or groups of neighbours have worked together to plant street trees.

Paul Selby, further describes the future plans: “Back in autumn 2020, I identified 3900 locations for potential new street trees within the NESST area, and set out the aim of filling as many of these gaps over the next 17 years.

"In just four years, we’ve filled 9% of these locations. I don’t ever expect to fill 100% of the locations, but based on previous progress, it is reasonable to aim for 30 to 50 new trees each winter. So, we may reach around a third of the 3900 locations by 2037, when the current Sheffield Council Highways contract with Amey ends.

"To help us achieve this aim, we’d love to hear from local residents and local companies in the NESST area who would be willing to work with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’d of course also welcome donations to our latest Crowdfunder too!”

Anyone can donate to the Crowdfunder, whether you live in Sheffield, elsewhere in the UK, or indeed anywhere in the world. Just visit: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/Funding-7-new-street-trees-on-Woodhead-Road-and-Hill-Street

To celebrate the achievements so far, and to outline future plants, NESST will be hosting a celebratory event between 10am and 12noon on Thursday 22nd May 2025. This will include a short, guided walk. Feel free to join us at the junction of Hill Street and Woodhead Road in Highfield at that time.