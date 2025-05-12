A number of businesses are reportedly in ruins today following a major fire at a row of shops in Sheffield early this morning.

The blaze broke out shortly after midnight at Manor Park Centre, off Harborough Road, Manor, and has reportedly gutted at least three units.

Several businesses have reportedly been destroyed following a major fire at a row of shop in Manor Park Centre, off Harborough Avenue, Manor, Sheffield, in the early hours of May 12. | Google Maps

Fire engines and officers from South Yorkshire Police are still at the scene this morning.

A business owner, who asked for her and her business not to be named, told The Star she had lost “everything” in the fire, and at least three shops have been destroyed.

She also says the cause is believed to be arson.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said last night that six fire engines and one aerial vehicle were at what they described as ‘an industrial fire’ at Manor Park Centre

They urged people to avoid the area if they could and to keep windows and doors closed if they lived nearby.

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have both been approached for comment.