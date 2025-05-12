Manor Park Centre: Arson probe after businesses destroyed following major fire at Sheffield row of shops
The blaze broke out shortly after midnight at Manor Park Centre, off Harborough Road, Manor, and has reportedly gutted at least three units.
Fire engines and officers from South Yorkshire Police are still at the scene this morning.
A business owner, who asked for her and her business not to be named, told The Star she had lost “everything” in the fire, and at least three shops have been destroyed.
She also says the cause is believed to be arson.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said last night that six fire engines and one aerial vehicle were at what they described as ‘an industrial fire’ at Manor Park Centre
They urged people to avoid the area if they could and to keep windows and doors closed if they lived nearby.
South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have both been approached for comment.