Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A South Yorkshire stretch of motorway is closed this evening, following a multi-vehicle crash, in which a lorry struck and damaged a bridge parapet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on the M18 earlier tonight (May 1, 2025), and has been described as “serious” by National Highways Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said a few moments ago: “The M18 southbound in South Yorkshire is closed between J2 Wadworth Interchange (The NORTH, The SOUTH, Retford A1(M)) and J1 Hellaby Interchange (Rotherham, Maltby A631).

The M18 southbound in South Yorkshire is closed between J2 Wadworth Interchange (The NORTH, The SOUTH, Retford A1(M)) and J1 Hellaby Interchange (Rotherham, Maltby A631) | Google

“This is due to a multi-vehicle collision which has resulted in a lorry striking and damaging a bridge parapet.

“Traffic in the closure is being released forwards past the scene.”

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.