M18 Doncaster, Rotherham: Lorry strikes motorway bridge parapet in multi-vehicle crash resulting in closure
The collision took place on the M18 earlier tonight (May 1, 2025), and has been described as “serious” by National Highways Yorkshire.
A spokesperson said a few moments ago: “The M18 southbound in South Yorkshire is closed between J2 Wadworth Interchange (The NORTH, The SOUTH, Retford A1(M)) and J1 Hellaby Interchange (Rotherham, Maltby A631).
“This is due to a multi-vehicle collision which has resulted in a lorry striking and damaging a bridge parapet.
“Traffic in the closure is being released forwards past the scene.”
Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for comment.
More to follow.
