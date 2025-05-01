Further £200,000 for Dinnington levelling up scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has approved an additional £200,000 to support a £12 million project to revitalise the Laughton Road area of Dinnington.

The funding, drawn from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Feasibility Fund, will ensure the project stays on track as it progresses towards its extended 2028 completion date according to a report.

The project includes plans for new shop units, a town square, and a community building along Laughton Road. Several buildings and market stalls, which the council has previously described as “underused” and “poorly maintained,” are set to be demolished to make way for the development.

The project has been plagued by delays, primarily due to difficulties in acquiring the necessary land. The council announced at the beginning of the year that it plans to use its compulsory purchase powers to secure 24 parcels of land, including key sites like the indoor market and Band Hall.

With land ownership fragmented and several private properties still to be acquired, the clearance process has been complicated, delaying progress.

The £200,000 will act as a financial cushion, ensuring that work can continue even as unexpected issues crop up.

The report adds: “The funding deadline for the grant has been extended by MHCLG to March 2027, with the additional £1m Council capital allocation then supporting subsequent works to complete the project to the end of its extended delivery window in March 2028.”