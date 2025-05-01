Greasborough Street Rotherham: Two taken to hospital after crash drama
A car ended up on its roof after the collison, on Greasbrough Street, near Rotherham town centre, early this morning.
Emergency services were sent to the scene, and two people were taken to hospital. One of those who was injured had to be freed from their vehicle by firefighters.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 9.30am today (Thursday 1 May) to report a road traffic collision on Greasbrough Street in Rotherham.
“Two ambulances and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was a two-vehicle crash. Three fire crews from Rotherham and Elm Lane fire stations attended the incident.
The fire service told The Star: “Firefighters extricated one casualty from a vehicle. The casualty was left in the care of paramedics. Crews left the scene at 10.37am.”
South Yorkshire Police said: “At 9.33am today (Thursday 1 May) we responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Greasbrough Street, Masbrough.”
“It is reported that a black Volkswagen Jetta, a silver Audi A1, and a red Ford Fiesta were involved in a collision.
“A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.
“The road was closed following the collision and will reopen when three vehicles have been recovered.”
