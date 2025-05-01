£300,000 awarded to Rotherham community projects as part of recovery efforts following Manvers riot
The funding forms part of the Government’s £600,000 Community Recovery Fund allocated to Rotherham, which was established in the wake of the August 2024 riot targeting a hotel used to house asylum seekers. The incident saw more than 50 police officers injured, damage to public property, and widespread fear among residents and hotel occupants.
This local allocation is part of a national £15 million government programme designed to help communities recover from serious disorder.
The projects announced this week include £287,000 for Voluntary Action Rotherham to deliver a series of initiatives including volunteer support, workforce development, a small grants programme for local groups, and broader community cohesion activities.
The Refugee Council will receive £25,831 to run an education and awareness project, focused on schools, professionals and community groups. The aim of the project is to increase understanding and support for people with refugee backgrounds, while encouraging inclusive conversations in local settings.
In Manvers itself—where the disturbances occurred—the Manvers Residents Association will receive £10,000 to organise neighbourhood events designed to reconnect residents, restore civic pride, and strengthen local networks.
The council said these organisations were selected based on their experience, local knowledge and capacity to deliver meaningful outcomes. Each group submitted detailed proposals outlining how they will use the funding, and formal service level agreements have been prepared to monitor delivery.
