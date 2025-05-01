£300,000 awarded to Rotherham community projects as part of recovery efforts following Manvers riot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three grassroots projects in Rotherham have been awarded a share of £300,000 in council funding aimed at rebuilding community trust following last year’s violent unrest outside the Holiday Inn in Manvers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding forms part of the Government’s £600,000 Community Recovery Fund allocated to Rotherham, which was established in the wake of the August 2024 riot targeting a hotel used to house asylum seekers. The incident saw more than 50 police officers injured, damage to public property, and widespread fear among residents and hotel occupants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This local allocation is part of a national £15 million government programme designed to help communities recover from serious disorder.

The projects announced this week include £287,000 for Voluntary Action Rotherham to deliver a series of initiatives including volunteer support, workforce development, a small grants programme for local groups, and broader community cohesion activities.

Three grassroots projects in Rotherham have been awarded a share of £300,000 in council funding aimed at rebuilding community trust following last year’s violent unrest outside the Holiday Inn in Manvers.

The Refugee Council will receive £25,831 to run an education and awareness project, focused on schools, professionals and community groups. The aim of the project is to increase understanding and support for people with refugee backgrounds, while encouraging inclusive conversations in local settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Manvers itself—where the disturbances occurred—the Manvers Residents Association will receive £10,000 to organise neighbourhood events designed to reconnect residents, restore civic pride, and strengthen local networks.

The council said these organisations were selected based on their experience, local knowledge and capacity to deliver meaningful outcomes. Each group submitted detailed proposals outlining how they will use the funding, and formal service level agreements have been prepared to monitor delivery.