Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A driver has been taken to hospital after an incident which closed the M1 this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 1pm today, after a heavy goods vehicle had run into the central reservation.

The southbound M1 was closed for a period of time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lorry had suffered only minor damage, but the driver had to be taken to hospital for treatment after the collision, which did not involve any other vehicles.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to the scene at 12.50pm after reports of a collision involving one vehicle at junction 31 on the M1 Southbound.

They told The Star: “It is reported that a lorry collided with the central reservation causing minor damage.

“The Ambulance Service attended and the driver has been taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The carriageway was blocked following the collision and has since reopened.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called to the scene soon after police had received the call.

The service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 12.53pm on Monday afternoon to report a single-vehicle collision on the M1 southbound between junctions 32 and 31.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident caused tailbacks earlier this afternoon, with traffic stretching back several miles, and onto the M18.

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today