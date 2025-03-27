14 important Sheffield transport projects Government could fund instead of £9billion Thames tunnel

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 05:07 BST

As the Government announces £9billion to build ANOTHER Thames tunnel in the South, Sheffield is STILL waiting for many long requested schemes.

The money that is going to the South East is to create a tunnel between Essex and Kent, at a time when Sheffield and South Yorkshire residents feel they are struggling for many transport basics. There is already a tunnel and a bridge at Dartford.

We have put together a gallery, below, of 14 projects that the city has wanted to see over recent years, or that would improve its transport links, but which have still not happened, often because of a lack of money - despite Government slogans such as Northern Powerhouse and Levelling Up.

We also asked residents what they thought of another multi-billion pound transport project in the South East, as well as what they would like the money spending on instead.

Steven Shaw, from Dronfield, said: “Not surprising and it'll probably cost £15 billion by the time they do it.”

Linda House, from Crosspool, added: “Unfortunately you tend to find that all the money does tend to go down London. Always has done and I suspect it always will do, but you know we live in hopes that the bus service in Sheffield will improve.”

Many who The Star spoke to raised concerns over the city’s bus services.

See the gallery below for schemes that Sheffield is still waiting for.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

Built the long mooted Pennine tunnel to improve links between Sheffield and Manchester. Photo: Google Street View

1. Build a Pennine tunnel

Built the long mooted Pennine tunnel to improve links between Sheffield and Manchester. Photo: Google Street View | Google street view Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Some of the money could be used to pay for repairs to the Snake Pass, which is in need of major repairs following landslips, and currently has sections with just one lane and temporary traffic lights

2. Fix the Snake Pass

Some of the money could be used to pay for repairs to the Snake Pass, which is in need of major repairs following landslips, and currently has sections with just one lane and temporary traffic lights Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Extend the supertram network to new locations, like the Northern General Hospital. Picture: David Kessen

3. Extend Supertram

Extend the supertram network to new locations, like the Northern General Hospital. Picture: David Kessen | National World Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales
Electrify the Midland Mainline, which serves Sheffield Station. It is a project which has been talked about for years, with Sheffield still remaining without an electrified line

4. Electrify the Midland Mainline

Electrify the Midland Mainline, which serves Sheffield Station. It is a project which has been talked about for years, with Sheffield still remaining without an electrified line | National World Photo: David Walsh

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSouth YorkshireGovernmentMoneyLondon
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice