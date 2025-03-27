The money that is going to the South East is to create a tunnel between Essex and Kent, at a time when Sheffield and South Yorkshire residents feel they are struggling for many transport basics. There is already a tunnel and a bridge at Dartford.
We have put together a gallery, below, of 14 projects that the city has wanted to see over recent years, or that would improve its transport links, but which have still not happened, often because of a lack of money - despite Government slogans such as Northern Powerhouse and Levelling Up.
We also asked residents what they thought of another multi-billion pound transport project in the South East, as well as what they would like the money spending on instead.
Steven Shaw, from Dronfield, said: “Not surprising and it'll probably cost £15 billion by the time they do it.”
Linda House, from Crosspool, added: “Unfortunately you tend to find that all the money does tend to go down London. Always has done and I suspect it always will do, but you know we live in hopes that the bus service in Sheffield will improve.”
Many who The Star spoke to raised concerns over the city’s bus services.
