The M1 has been closed in one direction this afternoon after a crash near Sheffield.

Emergency services are on the scene after the incident, which pictures appear to show involved a lorry near the central reservation.

Several police cars have been sent to the location of the incident, which is between junction 31 and junction 32 of the motorway, between Rotherham and Sheffield.

Picture shows the M1 after a crash this afternoon | National Highways

National Highways said in a statement: “Traffic is held on the #M1 southbound near #Sheffield - between J32 and J31 due to a collision.

“South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are in attendance. “

They said there were delays of 20 minutes, and around five miles of congestion on the M1 and on the M18, back to junction one at Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached fore more information