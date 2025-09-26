Devastated loved ones tell of 'loving dad' killed in tragic collision at Harbough Hill Road, Barnsley

Published 26th Sep 2025
Devastated loved ones have paid tribute to a pedestrian who died in a tragic collision on a South Yorkshire street, named today.

His family has named him as Anthony Shephard and released a photograph to pay tribute to the much-loved family man.

Anthony Shephard died after a collision in Barnsley | South Yorkshire Police

Anthony died after an incident on Harborough Hill Road, Barnsley, on Friday September 19,.

Police were sent to the scene after reports of a collision involving a blue Audi A3 and a pedestrian on the street.

Despite everyone’s best efforts, 40-year-old Anthony sadly died at the scene.

Anthony’s family said in a statement: “Anthony has been taken away from us in the most tragic of circumstances.

“We have lost a loving son, dad to three children, brother, nephew, cousin and uncle. He will be very sadly missed.

“We would like to thank South Yorkshire Police for their support and thank the people who tried to help Anthony at the scene.

“We as a family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

Two people have since been arrested following the collision, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, both on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain released on police bail.

Police said in a statement: “We are grateful to those who have already assisted us with our investigation and into finding the car that collided with Anthony.

“If you are yet to speak to us, and have information that you believe can assist, please get in touch.”

You can contact officers online, via live chat or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 941 of 19 September 2025.

If you have footage of the collision or the vehicle prior to it, or of it fleeing the scene, please share it with police on their online portal.

