Police are hunting a blue Audi A3 after a 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Barnsley last night.

Officers were called to Harborough Hill Road at around 7.40pm on Friday (September 19) to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Harborough Hill Road is a busy dual carriageway in Barnsley, where a 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in an alleged hit and run at around 7.40pm on September 19 involving a blue Audi A3. | Google Maps

Early enquiries suggest driver of a blue Audi A3 collided with the 40-year-old man as he crossed the bust dual carriageway road.

Sadly, despite the efforts of onlookers, police and paramedics, the man sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi A3, a 17-year-old boy fled the scene, but officers later arrested him on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

However, the blue Audi A3 is yet to be found, with officers saying it is likely being hidden.

South Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who sees a blue Audi A3 with damage consistent to being involved in a collision to call 101 immediately, quoting incident number 941 of September 19, 2025.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers is also asked to come forward.

Footage of the collision, the vehicle, or of it fleeing the scene, can be shared here.