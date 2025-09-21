A second man has been arrested, and a vehicle found, after a tragic collision on a South Yorkshire street involving a car, in an incident which left a pedestrian dead.

Police say they have now arrested a man aged 20, after the incident which happened on Friday evening at Harborough Hill Road, Barnsley, as their investigation, into what they described as a fatal road traffic collision, progresses.

The incident happend at Harborough Hill Road, Barnsley. Photo: Google | Google

South Yorkshire Police say that on Friday (19 September) at 7.41pm roads policing officers were sent to Harborough Hill Road after reports a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a blue Audi A3.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s sadly died at the scene.

Officers said in a statement that they believe the driver of the Audi fled the scene, and following enquiries, a 17 year old was later arrested by officers on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail.

Yesterday (20 September) police appealed to the public to help locate the car, and for infomation about the incident

A police spokesman said this evening: “Officers have now recovered a vehicle they believe to have been involved.

“A second man, aged 20 has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and since been released on police bail.”

Sgt John Taylor from the Serious Collisions Unit has praised the public for their support, he said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, got in touch and tried to help us find the vehicle involved.

“Our communities support does not go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated.”

Police say they continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage of the car prior to or leaving the scene to get in touch.

If you have footage of the collision or the vehicle prior to, or fleeing the scene, you can share it with police on their portal.

Any further information can be shared with police via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 941 of 19 September 2025.