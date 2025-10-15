Snoozy South Yorkshire has seen a surge in fires caused by people falling asleep - and is now one of the worst hotspots in Britain for the problem

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Freedom of Information request reveals South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service saw a 60 per cent increase in what have been described as ‘sleep-related incidents’ between 2020 and 2024.

File picture shows a fire engine, as figures show the number sleep related fire call outs | National World

South Yorkshire crews were called out to the second–most sleep-related incidents between 2020 and 2025, with 733 reported.

Only London saw more, with 1,480 logged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 2020 and 2024, South Yorkshire firefighters saw the number of sleep related incidents jump from 89 to 142 a year.

Cooking appliances accounted for 178 of these fires over that period, underlining the risks of falling asleep whilst preparing meals, followed by smoking (41).

Chris Tyler, group manager in South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue's community safety team told The Star: “These statistics show that sleeping whilst cooking should be avoided at all costs. It's a key reason why more than half of house fires start in the kitchen.

“Often, these incidents occur when someone is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, prescription or otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our advice is simple. If you're feeling drowsy, stay out of the kitchen. Get a takeaway instead.

“Also make sure you install working smoke alarms and test them regularly. They could mean the difference between life and death.”

Bed retailer Mattress Next Day obtained the figures from services across the country.

Their senior sleep expert Martin Seeley, said there were ways to to prevent fatigue-related incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The average Brit incurs 32 hours of ‘sleep debt’ (the difference between how much sleep you need and how much you actually get) a month, which can raise the risk of accidents dramatically.

“The age-old saying that prevention is better than a cure has never been truer, so it’s key to reduce baseline fatigue by ensuring you’re getting at least 7-8 hours of quality sleep per night, as well as sticking to a routine bedtime and wake time, even on weekends.

“Accident risk spikes between the low circadian points of 2-6 am and 2-4 pm; therefore, it’s important to be extra cautious when driving, preparing meals, using candles, or portable heaters during these times.”