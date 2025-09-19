Western Road fire: Road closed as emergency services sent to house blaze in Crookes, Sheffield
Two fire engines were spotted at tge scene, along with polices officers, with the street taped off while fire crews dealt with the blaze on Western Road, Crookes.
Emergency services were on the scene for around two hours.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told The Star: "Crews were called at 3:46pm today (Friday, September 19) to reports of a fire on Western Road, Sheffield.
"On arrival crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish a fire on the ground floor of a property.
“There are no reported injuries and crews are now in the process of leaving the incident.
“A fire investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.”