Tadcaster Road Woodseats: Late night arson attack leaves two cars ablaze on Sheffield street
South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were both sent to the scene last night, after shocked residents had seen the blazing vehicles.
Police said they were called out to Tadcaster Road in Woodseats, at 11.08pm last night (Monday September 22) following reports of two vehicles on fire.
They told The Star: “Officers attended alongside the fire service and enquiries have led to an arson investigation being launched. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to report online or call 101 quoting incident number 1097 of 22 September 2025.”
Firefighters were already at the scene when police arrived, with firefighters from Sheffield Central fire station having been sent to the scene 20 minutes earlier.
A fire service spokesman added: “The fire also spread to a second vehicle. Crews left the scene at 12.20am.”