Firefighters have warned a blaze between Sheffield and Barnsley could ‘burn for weeks’, amid concerns over pollution.

Officials at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are currently monitoring what is an ongoing fire involving agricultural waste on Howbrook Lane, Wortley, on the Sheffield/Barnsley border.

Firefighters were called to the blaze between Sheffield and Barnsley on Saturday. File picture show firefighters at an incident in Sheffield | National World

They were first called to the fire on Saturday evening.

But today they revealed that there are concerns that if they tried to put the fire out with water, it could wash pollution into nearby waterways and a reservoir.

There are no nearby homes or people at risk, and the fire is not expected to spread.

This evening, the service said in a statement: “Following specialist assessment, partner agencies have agreed that the safest approach is to allow the fire to burn under close monitoring.

“Extinguishing it with water would cause polluted run-off into a nearby brook, ponds and a reservoir. This would create a much greater impact on local wildlife and water sources.

“The fire may continue to burn for several weeks, during which time we will keep this under review.

“Smoke from the fire may cause concern to local residents. Please keep windows and doors closed if you are affected. Importantly, smoke levels are not expected to increase significantly.

“We remain in close contact with local partners and will review our tactics if needed.”

They said they were working to protect both the community and the environment.