A walker has died after a tragic fall at a popular Peak District beauty spot.

Rescue teams have revealed that emergency services including a coastguard helicopter, were called out to the incident at the top of Downfall, on Kinder Scout.

Kinder Mountain Rescue were also called to the scene by Derbyshire Constabulary, and brought carried a stretcher to the scene.

Kinder Mountain Rescue said in a statement: “The team was alerted to reports that a walker had fallen from the top of the Downfall on Kinder Scout. We urgently attended the scene and found that he had tragically not survived the fall.

“Derbyshire police asked us to help retrieve him from the base of the Downfall. As this is a very long and difficult route to carry a stretcher, the Coastguard helicopter was requested to assist, along with Buxton Mountain Rescue’s Drone team and our colleagues from Glossop Mountain Rescue Team.

They said that when the helicopter arrived, conditions proved to be too challenging to winch directly from the base of the Downfall. So the team performed a difficult stretcher carry to a lower location where he could be collected by the helicopter and flown to our vehicles.

They said emergency teams were on the scene for 10 hours at the incident, which happened. The incident happened on June 30, but the team has only now released details.

The mountain rescue team added: “We would like to thank the group of walkers who called in the incident for their assistance. The team would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the walker’s family.”

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations.

Log onto https://www.justgiving.com/kmrt to donate.