David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 09:49 BST
Emergency services were sent out to rescue a man at a major reservoir near Sheffield, after one of his friends saved him from plunging into the water after a medical emergency.

Edale Mountain Rescue team and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were deployed after receiving a call out on Monday afternoon.

Crew members from the mountain rescue team said the man had suffered a ‘medical collapse’ near Ladybower reservoir, resulting in a call for help at 2.47pm yesterday.

Fire engine at Ladybower after a rescue yesterdayplaceholder image
Fire engine at Ladybower after a rescue yesterday | Edale Mountain Rescue

The team added: “A young man out for a stroll around Ladybower Dam with friends, suffered a medical collapse, causing them to fall down the bankside towards the reservoir.

“Fortunately a walking friend manage to stop them rolling into the water.

“Along with ourselves, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue services, were called, and on arrival they reached the casualty and managed to get them back up the bankside and to safety.”

Derbyshire Constabulary and the ambulance service were also requested at the scene, they added.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team operates in the Peak District National Park and is one of the busiest Mountain Rescue Teams in the UK. It is a registered charity and survives solely on donations. Log onto https://www.justgiving.com/edalemrt/ to donate.

