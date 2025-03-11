Ladybower emergency incident: Rescue teams called after reservoir emergency
Edale Mountain Rescue team and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were deployed after receiving a call out on Monday afternoon.
Crew members from the mountain rescue team said the man had suffered a ‘medical collapse’ near Ladybower reservoir, resulting in a call for help at 2.47pm yesterday.
The team added: “A young man out for a stroll around Ladybower Dam with friends, suffered a medical collapse, causing them to fall down the bankside towards the reservoir.
“Fortunately a walking friend manage to stop them rolling into the water.
“Along with ourselves, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue services, were called, and on arrival they reached the casualty and managed to get them back up the bankside and to safety.”
Derbyshire Constabulary and the ambulance service were also requested at the scene, they added.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team operates in the Peak District National Park and is one of the busiest Mountain Rescue Teams in the UK. It is a registered charity and survives solely on donations. Log onto https://www.justgiving.com/edalemrt/ to donate.
