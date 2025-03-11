Emergency services were sent out to rescue a man at a major reservoir near Sheffield, after one of his friends saved him from plunging into the water after a medical emergency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edale Mountain Rescue team and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were deployed after receiving a call out on Monday afternoon.

Crew members from the mountain rescue team said the man had suffered a ‘medical collapse’ near Ladybower reservoir, resulting in a call for help at 2.47pm yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire engine at Ladybower after a rescue yesterday | Edale Mountain Rescue

The team added: “A young man out for a stroll around Ladybower Dam with friends, suffered a medical collapse, causing them to fall down the bankside towards the reservoir.

“Fortunately a walking friend manage to stop them rolling into the water.

“Along with ourselves, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue services, were called, and on arrival they reached the casualty and managed to get them back up the bankside and to safety.”

Derbyshire Constabulary and the ambulance service were also requested at the scene, they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edale Mountain Rescue Team operates in the Peak District National Park and is one of the busiest Mountain Rescue Teams in the UK. It is a registered charity and survives solely on donations. Log onto https://www.justgiving.com/edalemrt/ to donate.

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today