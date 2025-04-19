Man airlifted to Sheffield hospital after emergency rescue near Ladybower after Peak District incident
The rider was taken by helicopter to the Northern General Hospital, in Sheffield, after mountain rescue volunteers were sent to the scene to bring him down from a hillside near the Ladybower reservoir, in the Peak District.
The crash happened at Win Hill, on Good Friday, at just after 1.30pm.
Edale Mountain Rescue, which was involved in the operation to get the cyclist to hospital, said: “A small group of mountain bikers called for assistance through Derbyshire Constabulary by calling 999-Police-Mountain Rescue.”
They said it was ‘deja vu’ for the mountain rescue team members, as the incident was in about the same place as a previous, similar, incident last Saturday.
“They managed to land on scene just after team members arrival at the casualty site.
“The rider was given strong analgesia before stabilisation of the leg injury could take place. Once loaded onto our stretcher, he was carried out of the woodland and loaded onto the waiting air ambulance for a trip to the major trauma centre in Sheffield.
“We wish the rider well and hope he is back out on the hills in good time to enjoy the Peak District trails once more.”
This weekend (Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday) the mountain rescue volunteers will be fundraising in Hathersage (near Alpkit and near Outside) and Edale (outside The Nags Head) and they will also be in Bakewell on Easter Monday.
They are a registered charity and rely solely on donations.
You can also donate on-line via their website (www.edalemrt.co.uk).
