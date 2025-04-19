Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A seriously injured cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash near Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rider was taken by helicopter to the Northern General Hospital, in Sheffield, after mountain rescue volunteers were sent to the scene to bring him down from a hillside near the Ladybower reservoir, in the Peak District.

The crash happened at Win Hill, on Good Friday, at just after 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edale Mountain Rescue, which was involved in the operation to get the cyclist to hospital, said: “A small group of mountain bikers called for assistance through Derbyshire Constabulary by calling 999-Police-Mountain Rescue.”

Edale Mountain Rescue teams and air ambulance crew at Win Hill, near Ladybower, at the incident on Good Friday | Edale Mountain Rescue

They said it was ‘deja vu’ for the mountain rescue team members, as the incident was in about the same place as a previous, similar, incident last Saturday.

They added: “Helimed was tasked to assist due to the nature of the injury.

“They managed to land on scene just after team members arrival at the casualty site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rider was given strong analgesia before stabilisation of the leg injury could take place. Once loaded onto our stretcher, he was carried out of the woodland and loaded onto the waiting air ambulance for a trip to the major trauma centre in Sheffield.

“We wish the rider well and hope he is back out on the hills in good time to enjoy the Peak District trails once more.”

This weekend (Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday) the mountain rescue volunteers will be fundraising in Hathersage (near Alpkit and near Outside) and Edale (outside The Nags Head) and they will also be in Bakewell on Easter Monday.

They are a registered charity and rely solely on donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also donate on-line via their website (www.edalemrt.co.uk).