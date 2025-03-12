A visitor tragically died after an incident in the grounds of a popular visitor attraction near Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the grounds of Chatsworth House just before midday on Monday, after a medical emergency had been reported.

A road ambulance and the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were also sent to scene, at 11.48am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mountain rescue teams and the air ambulance were sent to Chatsworth for a medical emergency. Picture: Edale Mountain Rescue | Edale Mountain Rescue

Edale Mountain Rescue said in a statement that they received a request for the team to respond to a ‘medical collapse’ within the grounds of Chatsworth House.

They added: “Team members along with the Ambulance services and the Air Ambulance were all quickly on scene to help the walker.

“Sadly everyone's efforts were unsuccessful, and the team were stood down at the scene.

“Our thoughts go out to the walker’s family and friends in this very sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Constabulary and East Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Chatsworth is one of the major visitor attractions in the Peak District, popular with Sheffield residents for days out. Over 600,000 people visit Chatsworth each year.

It is the ancestral home of the Dukes of Devonshire, and has sprawling, landscaped grounds on a large estate.

The incident was one of a number of call outs for the mountain rescue team on Monday, which also saw volunteers involved in a rescue near Ladybower reservoir later in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edale Mountain Rescue Team operates in the Peak District National Park and is one of the busiest Mountain Rescue Teams in the UK. It is a registered charity and survives solely on donations. Log onto https://www.justgiving.com/edalemrt/ to donate.

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇