Infirmary Road: Tram services suspended due to "police incident" on major Sheffield road
The disruption is currently in place on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe, a spokesperson for Supertram said on X a few moments ago.
They added: “Services are currently suspended between Shalesmoor, Malin Bridge and Middlewood.
“Sorry if you're affected.
“We have agreed that tram tickets can be used on FirstBus services in the affected zone.”
Information on the incident, showing on AA travel planner website, states: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to police incident on Infirmary Road both ways from Bedford Street to St Philips Road.”
The emergency services have been contacted for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.