A police incident on a major Sheffield road has led to tram services being suspended this afternoon.

The disruption is currently in place on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe, a spokesperson for Supertram said on X a few moments ago.

They added: “Services are currently suspended between Shalesmoor, Malin Bridge and Middlewood.

“Sorry if you're affected.

“We have agreed that tram tickets can be used on FirstBus services in the affected zone.”

Information on the incident, showing on AA travel planner website, states: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to police incident on Infirmary Road both ways from Bedford Street to St Philips Road.”

The emergency services have been contacted for further details.