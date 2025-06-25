Infirmary Road: Tram services suspended due to "police incident" on major Sheffield road

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A police incident on a major Sheffield road has led to tram services being suspended this afternoon.

The disruption is currently in place on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe, a spokesperson for Supertram said on X a few moments ago.

The disruption is currently in place on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe, a spokesperson for Supertram said on X a few moments agoplaceholder image
The disruption is currently in place on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe, a spokesperson for Supertram said on X a few moments ago | Google

They added: “Services are currently suspended between Shalesmoor, Malin Bridge and Middlewood.

“Sorry if you're affected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have agreed that tram tickets can be used on FirstBus services in the affected zone.”

Information on the incident, showing on AA travel planner website, states: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to police incident on Infirmary Road both ways from Bedford Street to St Philips Road.”

The emergency services have been contacted for further details.

Related topics:SheffieldDisruptionEmergency servicesTram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice