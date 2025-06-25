A man was taken to hospital after an emergency incident which left him injured on a busy South Yorkshire street this morning.

Emergency services have confirmed a cyclist was injured in a fall, which led to traffic being diverted while the Yorkshire Ambulance Service worked at the scene early today.

The ambulance service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 6.50am this morning to report a person who had fallen from their bike on Bridge Street in Rotherham.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police say they were not involved in the incident.

Bus company Stagecoach said earlier: “Due to a non-bus RTC (road traffic collision) on Bridge Street, Rotherham, all our Rawmarsh - Rotherham services will be entering Rotherham Interchange from Drummond Street.”

The road has now cleared and they have resumed their usual route.