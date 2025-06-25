A busy road is closed in both directions this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.

The crash took place on Main Street in the Aughton area of Rotherham earlier today (Wednesday, June 25, 2025).

Announcing the disruption caused to its 21 bus services, a Stagecoach Yorkshire spokesperson said: “Due to a non-bus RTC on Main Street, Aughton and the road being CLOSED in both directions and due to no alternative route, we will be terminating our 21 service in Whiston.

“Once the road is back open, we will then resume normal route.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.

The road serves schools, a nursery and a post office located in the area.

More to follow.