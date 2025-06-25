A woman has been taken to hospital, after reports of an attack by a dog on a Sheffield street this morning.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed it was called out to an incident involving a dog earlier today, with a patient taken to hospital with their injuries.

Local reports have described both South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service as having attended the incident.

The ambulance service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 8.57am this morning (Wednesday, June 25) to report a person injured by a dog on East Glade Way in Birley.

“An ambulance and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

